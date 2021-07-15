DENVER (CBS4) – A hotel in northeast Denver is a step closer to becoming housing for people struggling with homelessness. A key House Appropriations subcommittee approved a huge bill on Monday that includes the funding.

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, requested $2 million in federal funding for the City of Denver to purchase and renovate the now-vacant Stay Inn Hotel and convert it into housing for the homeless. The hotel is located at 12033 East 38th Avenue, near Peoria Street and Smith Road.

The converted hotel will be used as a shelter for individuals and families for at least the first 24 months. After that, plans call for the hotel to be converted again, to provide supportive housing for up to 150 residents a year.

“Supportive housing provides residents with more than just a place to sleep, it provides on-site mental and behavioral health support, and other services, all in one place to help put those who reside there on a path to permanently exiting homelessness,” officials with DeGette’s office stated.

“This is a big win for area that will provide some real relief to families in need,” DeGette said. “Every single person in our community deserves to have a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep at night. These projects will make more beds, more rooms and more affordable housing available to those who need it.”

In May, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about the plan to transform motels into supportive housing.

“We plan to acquire and rehabilitate hotels and motels to help people stabilize, to help them exit homelessness and to help them enter housing. These acquisitions will deliver options for people in need much quicker than the traditional housing development,” Hancock said.