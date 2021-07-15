DENVER (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 will close between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Final paving operations are planned throughout the weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project.
The closure will last through 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-70 from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard will close the following weekend from 10 p.m., Friday, July 23, through 5 a.m., Monday, July 26.
CDOT officials say the Central 70 Project is nearly finished constructing the new three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.
“In addition, by conducting these full weekend closures we will be able to finish paving and other construction activities in this area several weeks early providing relief to both motorists and businesses,” said CDOT Central 70 Project Director Bob Hays.
Hays said traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021. For more information about the project, visit central70.codot.gov or facebook.com/central70project.
