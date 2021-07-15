'It Is Concerning': Larimer County Warns Of Increased Hospitalizations As Delta Variant SpreadsHealth officials in Larimer County are warning of an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations after cases doubled in recent weeks. At the end of June, the county hit a pandemic-low of 22 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. This week, the county reports nearly 50 cases per 100,000.

Coalition Calls On Lawmakers To Protect Colorado River & TributariesOn Thursday, a coalition called on lawmakers to impose a moratorium on projects that they say will deplete water from the Colorado River and its tributaries.

Denver Water Suing Boulder County Over Expansion Of Gross ReservoirDenver Water is suing Boulder County over the expansion of Gross Reservoir. It says the county is jeopardizing the future of the water supply in our state.

NHRA Drag Racers Take CBS4 Behind The Wheel At Bandimere SpeedwayBig crowds are expected this weekend at Bandimere Speedway for the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Wildlife Officers Hike To Saint Mary Lake With Backpacks Full Of Tiger TroutCrews with CPW filled bags with ice water and pure oxygen and loaded the young trout into the bags one careful scoop at a time. Then, they backpacked the fish just over a half-mile to the lake.

Traffic Alert: Weekend Closure Of EB I-70 From Brighton Blvd. To I-270 Starts FridayEastbound Interstate 70 will close between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Final paving operations are planned throughout the weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project.

