AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — When it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks, health experts say we’re not out of the woods yet. And with tens of thousands of people gathering in Denver over the past week for MLB All-Star Game festivities, there could be increased risk.

“We anticipate somewhere between seven and 14 days after All-Star Week, we will likely see a spike in COVID patients,” Dr. Richard Zane with UCHealth explained.

Zane says the good news about potential transmission is that, primarily, most of the All-Star activities were done outside.

There are also still questions circling regarding the new delta variant, as outbreaks continue.

“We know the new variant is much more contagious, more easily spread between people than the other variants, and that it causes more severe symptoms,” said Zane.

According to Zane, right now, the overwhelming majority of people who are getting COVID-19 are those who are unvaccinated.

“The main thing people should be worried about are the very large number of Coloradans who remain unvaccinated. That’s the biggest risk. Variants happen, but as long as we have an unvaccinated population, they will continue to happen. And what we have to be worried about is not so much the delta variant, is the next variant and the variant after that,” said Zane.

He is urging people to get vaccinated to combat the spread.

“The single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, your neighborhood, your state, country, and globe is get vaccinated. I can’t stress that enough.”

