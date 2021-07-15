Despite Recent Rain, Drought In Western Colorado Has Become Even WorseEven after a handful of rain events for many areas on Colorado's Western Slope in recent weeks, there has yet to be any improvement to the drought and some areas have become even worse.

8 minutes ago

Construction Worker Struck, Injured By Car On Highway 6 In Clear Creek CanyonA construction worker was conscious and breathing after being hit by a car in Clear Creek Canyon. It happened on Highway 6 near Highway 119 just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

12 minutes ago

Aurora Police Still Searching For Lashaya Stine 5 Years After DisappearanceLashaya Stine disappeared in the night five years ago. Aurora investigators hope a $15,000 reward will lead to a break in the case.

14 minutes ago

Dylan Redwine Murder: Jury Begins Deliberations In Mark Redwine TrialThe jury has begun deliberations in the trail of Mark Redwine. He is accused of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, during a court-mandated visit in 2012.

19 minutes ago

Submit Your Comments: Overnight Fee Proposed For Maroon Bells-Snowmass WildernessThe USDA Forest Service is asking for public comment on a proposed special recreation permit fee for overnight camping in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

1 hour ago

Driver Cited For Causing Crash With Fire Engine On Parker RoadAn SUV driver was cited after they turned into the path of a fire engine responding to a fire on Wednesday and the engine crashed into their car. It happened in the afternoon at the intersection of South Parker Road and Orchard Road in Centennial.

1 hour ago