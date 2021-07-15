BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A cyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Boulder. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene around 6:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lee Hill Road.
The cyclist died from his injuries. The driver was not hurt.
Investigators say the driver was at fault and remained on scene. The driver and cyclist are both men from Boulder, according to CSP.
The names of the cyclist and driver have not been released. Investigators have not commented on possible charges in the case.