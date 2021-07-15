JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Big crowds are expected this weekend at Bandimere Speedway for the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals. CBS4 got an up-close look on Thursday at how it feels to be behind the wheel during the race.
NHRA drag racers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan showed off their skills on the track.
Leah holds the track record for the quickest run in her Top Fuel dragster covering 1000 feet in 3.733 seconds. Pruett owns one win from Bandimere Speedway and is seeking her first win of the 2021 season.
“I’m very grateful to be back on the mountain and looking forward to be back on the track, which is my soul track,” said Pruett.
Hagan is the reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion, with three titles to his name. He owns 36 NHRA event wins and is in search of his first Bandimere Speedway victory.
The race weekend kicks off Friday morning with qualifying rounds. For more information and tickets, visit bandimere.com/event/mile-high-nationals.