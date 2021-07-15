COVID In Colorado: Which Denver Neighborhoods Have Been Hit Hardest And WhyMapping of Colorado’s COVID cases shows a concentration of cases in many underserved neighborhoods, and in some cases ten times the rate of cases than were found in neighborhoods with higher income levels.

9 minutes ago

Tech Companies At Colorado Air And Space Port Working To Take Industry To Next LevelThe Colorado Air and Space Port in Watkins is gaining more companies interested in making money in space.

21 minutes ago

Child Care Facilities Seeing Increased Demand But Struggling To Find WorkersEarly childcare advocates say demand is up but it has been a struggle for facilities to find staff.

29 minutes ago

'Highest I've Ever Climbed On Earth': Astronaut Scott Kelly Celebrates Wedding Anniversary On Colorado's Mount BierstadtAstronaut Scott Kelly said he and his wife celebrated their anniversary at 14,065 feet, on Colorado's on Mt. Bierstadt.

2 hours ago

Bill To Make Amache Incarceration Site In Colorado A Historic Site Passes Committee VoteThe Amache Incarceration Site in southeast Colorado is one step closer to becoming a historic site. It comes after the U.S. House National Resources Committee voted to pass the bill that would make it possible.

2 hours ago

DaVita And Former CEO Kent Thiry Indicted, Accused Of Suppressing Competition For Workers In Health Care IndustryDaVita and its former CEO have been indicted on two counts of conspiring with other health care employers to suppress competition for workers, limiting their opportunities.

2 hours ago