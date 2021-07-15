AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting outside a McDonald’s in June. Treyvion Simpson, 22, is charged with with first degree murder in the death of Andrew Edward Billinger, 38.
Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on June 29 in the McDonald’s parking lot at South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue. Investigators say Billinger was shot in the abdomen and later died at the hospital.
Aurora Police SWAT, the F.A.S.T Unit and Denver SWAT helped arrest Simpson on Thursday. The APD Major Crimes/Homicide Unit led the investigation, which was turned over to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.