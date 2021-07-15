AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medical Center of Aurora unveiled a new memorial on Thursday that honors patients who died from COVID-19. The memorial, which includes a newly planted tree and plaque, also recognizes the survivors and staff who cared for them.
The hospital says it treated the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in Colorado.
“Today’s a special day for us. It’s a time for us to honor and recognize our physicians, our team members, and patients that we cared for during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ryan Simpson, President & CEO of the Medical Center of Aurora.
The memorial is located in front of the hospital’s main entrance.