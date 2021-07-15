WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old from Westminster has been cancelled. Gabriella Martinez was found safe in Wyoming overnight.
Martinez was taken by her father, 28-year-old Alexander Damien Martinez, after a domestic violence incident around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Martinez took the child in a 2011 tan Toyota Camry.READ MORE: AMBER Alert Issued For Westminster 1-Year-Old Believed To Be In Immediate Danger
According to Westminster Police, Martinez and his daughter were found by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The child is safe and will be reunited with her mother.
Mr. Martinez and his daughter Gabriella were located by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. They are both safe and Gabriella will be reunited with her mom shortly. Westminster Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with this investigation.READ MORE: National Western Stock Show's 2022 Return Will Help Neighboring Businesses, Local Economy
— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) July 15, 2021
RELATED: AMBER Alert Issued For Westminster 1-Year-Old Believed To Be In Immediate DangerMORE NEWS: Xcel Energy & Denver International Airport Looking Into 'Rare' Power Outage
The alleged assault happened at the Park Place apartments, located at 9181 Federal Boulevard in Westminster. A witness told police they heard the father say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child.