CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Alexander Damien Martinez, Amber Alert, Child Abduction, Gabriella Martinez, Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old from Westminster has been cancelled. Gabriella Martinez was found safe in Wyoming overnight.

(credit: Westminster Police Department)

Martinez was taken by her father, 28-year-old Alexander Damien Martinez, after a domestic violence incident around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Martinez took the child in a 2011 tan Toyota Camry.

READ MORE: AMBER Alert Issued For Westminster 1-Year-Old Believed To Be In Immediate Danger

According to Westminster Police, Martinez and his daughter were found by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The child is safe and will be reunited with her mother.

RELATED: AMBER Alert Issued For Westminster 1-Year-Old Believed To Be In Immediate Danger

MORE NEWS: Xcel Energy & Denver International Airport Looking Into 'Rare' Power Outage

The alleged assault happened at the Park Place apartments, located at 9181 Federal Boulevard in Westminster. A witness told police they heard the father say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child.

Ben Warwick