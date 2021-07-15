WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 1-year-old child tied to an Amber Alert in Colorado Wednesday night was located and is safe. The Amber Alert was issued out of Westminster and the child’s father, Alexander Martinez, is in custody.
Martinez, 28, allegedly assaulted his wife and then drove off with their young daughter.
Authorities said they were spotted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The toddler will be reunited with her mother.
The alleged assault happened at the Park Place apartments, located at 9181 Federal Boulevard in Westminster. A witness told police they heard the father say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child.
The Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night and it was deactivated just after midnight.