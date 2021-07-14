WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday night for one-year-old Gabriella Martinez, who is believed to be in immediate danger. The girl’s mother said she was assaulted by her husband, 28-year-old Alexander Damian Martinez, who drove off with the girl around 6:15 p.m. in a 2011 tan Toyota Camry.
The alleged assault happened at the Park Place apartments, located at 9181 Federal Boulevard in Westminster. A witness told police they heard the father say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child.
Gabriella Martinez is about two-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink pajama onesie.
Alexander Damian Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11 in height, and 200 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and has the initials “LS” tattooed on the top of his head.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado Plate # BBCS47.
Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster dispatch at 303-658-4360.