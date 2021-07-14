(CBS4) — United Airlines has made another investment in electric aircraft. United is working with electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft capable of flying up to 250 miles using only electric motors and batteries.
United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 of the electric aircraft, once they meet safety, business and operating requirements.
Once in operation, the aircraft could operate 20 to 30 routes departing from Denver to destinations such as McCook, Nebraska.
They hope to have the aircraft flying passengers before the end of this decade.
The deal is in collaboration with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy ventures.