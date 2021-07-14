DENVER (CBS4) — Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson announced Wednesday his plan to resume the full duties of the position, after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. Anderson says the investigation into his conduct has “dragged well past the timeline that was agreed to” and “no credible evidence has emerged.”

On April 6, Denver Public Schools announced that they had hired a private law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Anderson.

“I have always categorically denied these allegations, thus I agreed to cooperate with and participate in this investigation,” Anderson stated in an open letter to DPS.

On June 1, Anderson announced he would be temporarily stepping back from everyday board functions during the investigation.

Anderson said he was told the investigation would be completed in thirty days, but then it was extended an additional 30 days.

“I am now told that the investigation will not be completed for at least another four or five weeks, leading us to mid-August,” Anderson stated in the open letter.

Anderson said the investigation has “drifted into vastly new areas, including a period of time when I was not even an adult, an employee of DPS, or an elected member of the DPS Board.”

“Although I remain committed to engaging in a transparent and fair process, I can no longer wait for this process to conclude to initiate my return to serving the families of the Denver Public Schools,” Anderson stated.

“No credible evidence has emerged to support any allegations of sexual misconduct by me. I have not been arrested, charged, or even contacted by any law enforcement agency regarding any of these false claims against me.”

“I am returning to my full duties as a duly elected member of the Denver School Board. This is effective immediately,” Anderson stated.

Anderson said allegations drove him to thoughts of suicide.

“On the morning of May 29th, 2021 I began contemplating taking my own life — not because I felt guilty for what I am being accused of, but because I could no longer bear the weight of my own community considering that I was a sexual predator, my family being attacked in public spaces, and my newborn son being the subject of hateful threats.”

Now, Anderson says he wants to ensure suicide prevention tools are available to students.

“This work remains too important for me to be away any longer,” Anderson concluded.