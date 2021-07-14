DENVER (CBS4) – A power outage at Denver International Airport caused flight delays on Wednesday afternoon. The FAA issued a ground stop meaning flights cannot take off yet if they haven’t already.
Officials say planes can land.
Officials tell CBS4 say the trains between TSA and the gates are still operating. CBS4 confirmed most of Concourse B was without power, but started showing signs of life at around 3:30 p.m.
Power seems to be returning at DIA after a major outage. I’m in Concourse B, which is back up and running now. Flights boarding again, etc. https://t.co/No0fYfHsbX pic.twitter.com/Ri9V6BcaSQ
— Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) July 14, 2021
DIA tells CBS4 power is being restored in various areas, but didn’t have an exact time when all power would be back on.
They say they are working with Xcel Energy to fix the problem, but add it does not appear the problem in on DIA’s property.
Flightaware.com reports all incoming flights are being told to wait until the power is restored. At least 60 flights are reportedly delayed as of 2:40 p.m.
Power outage at DEN causing flight delays. Please check with your airline for current flight status.
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 14, 2021
DIA asks passengers to check with their airline for flight information.