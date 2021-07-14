DENVER (CBS4) – The 115th National Western Stock Show is coming back to Denver after being postponed due to the pandemic.
"The best 16 days in January are back! We're ready to get back in the saddle," said National Western Stock Show President and CEO, Paul Andrews. "The postponement hurt us financially. Thankfully, the legislature stepped in and gave us some funding for operations this year so that we can continue the show."
Andrews says models show the Stock Show is set to bring in at least $120 million in revenue.
“We have 700,000 people that visit the city in the 16 days of stock show, so every hotel in this city is going to be full, and every restaurant is going to benefit,” Andrews said.
That includes nearby Denver Stockyard Saloon, a Stock Show staple. Owners say they make 80% of their profit for the year during the Stock Show. Keith Lilly dines there at least twice a week and says the saloon was especially slow in January.
“This place has a ton of character anyways, and when the Stock Show is in town, it certainly becomes a colorful place,” Lilly said.
With millions of dollars in upgrades and expansions, Andrews says it will be bigger and better than ever.
"This is a place where urban and rural can come together, share with each other, and really enjoy each other's company," said Andrews.
