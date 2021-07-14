DENVER (CBS4) — The National Western Stock Show will return to Denver next year, after postponing this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Stock Show management, staff, and all of Denver are excited to welcome fans back to the best 16 days in January," officials said in a statement issued Wednesday. "Preparations are in full swing for the biggest and best comeback in history."
The Denver stockyards, which now stretch across 20 acres, will host the Super Bowl of livestock shows with more than 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, longhorns, and others.
The 2022 Stock Show will also celebrate the grand opening of the new 46,000 sq. ft. HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center — with state-of-the-art auction and show arenas.
Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show go on sale on Sept. 18, 2021.