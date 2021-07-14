BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested on charges related to the death of his mother, whose body was found decomposing in her Boulder County home. Jeffrey Apprill is charged with tampering with a body, exploitation of an at-risk person, caretaker neglect of an at-risk person, and concealing a death.
Apprill was arrested on Tuesday and is lodged at the Boulder County Jail.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the body of 78-year-old Karen Apprill in her home in the 3900 block of Bosque Court during a welfare check on Aug. 28.
Karen Apprill had reportedly not been heard from for more than a week, and her son, who was her caregiver, had been admitted to a local hospital.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and, based upon initial observations it was believed the individual, later identified as Karen Apprill, had died seven to ten months earlier.
During the autopsy, investigators found signs of trauma that occurred before and after her death.
Investigators were not able to determine the cause and manner of her death however they were able to establish probable cause to arrest Jeffrey Apprill.