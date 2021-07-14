GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A flash flood warning prompted another closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the interstate is closed between the West Rifle and Dotsero exits.
The section of interstate has been closed at least half a dozen times this summer as heavy rain drops onto the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A few mudslides came washing down onto the roadway, and in some cases onto vehicles.
The Colorado Department of Transportation does not have an estimation of when lanes will be reopened. However, they suggested drivers heading east wait until about 5:15 p.m. before trying to travel east from Exit 109 (Canyon Creek).
Drivers can take a detour up through Steamboat Springs around the closure, but drivers are not allowed to park on I-70 and wait out the closure.