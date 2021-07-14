LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Mark Redwine will not testify in his own murder trial. He is accused of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, during a court-mandated visit in 2012.
Dylan's older brother, Cory Redwine, told the jury the siblings discovered photos of their father dressed in women's underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces, The Denver Post reported. Cory said it damaged Dylan's relationship with his father.
Prosecutors have suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father the photographs — “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.”
Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half mile away.
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he's found guilty of his son's death.
