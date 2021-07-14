(CBS4) — A four-year research project on bald eagles has taken off. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to better understand the impact of human activity. With rapid population growth in both humans and eagles, experts say nests are beginning to pop up in unconventional places.
For the study, CPW is placing 25-30 transmitters on bald eagles from the Denver Metro Area all the way up north through Fort Collins.
"This will be CPW's most comprehensive research project ever conducted on bald eagles that we hope will help us better understand current population trends, habitat use and impacts of human disturbance on bald eagles along the state's most densely populated corridor," officials stated.
This study will show researchers how to better monitor the raptors and conservation efforts.
CPW Avian Researcher Reesa Conrey is leading the new study.