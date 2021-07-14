DENVER (CBS4) — A hotel in northeast Denver is a step closer to becoming housing for people struggling with homelessness. A Congressional subcommittee approved a huge bill Tuesday that includes the funding.
The plan is to spend $2 million to transform the Stay Inn Hotel located at 12033 East 38th Avenue, near Peoria Street and Smith Road.
The hotel has 95 rooms right now. The City of Denver would use the federal money to nearly double that number.
The hotel would be used as a shelter for at least 24 months before being converted into supportive housing for more than 150 people a year.
In May, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about the plan to transform motels into supportive housing.
"We plan to acquire and rehabilitate hotels and motels to help people stabilize, to help them exit homelessness and to help them enter housing. These acquisitions will deliver options for people in need much quicker than the traditional housing development," Hancock said.