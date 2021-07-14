MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Mesa county continues to battle a high number of COVID-19 cases. There are growing concerns about the Delta variant.
Mesa County has reported more than 600 of cases of the Delta variant so far — with more than 560 new cases in just the last two weeks.
Right now, 92% of the county's hospital beds are in use.
Doctors say the Delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the U.K. variant.
Virus variants, particularly the Delta variant, have been a top concern for many experts when it comes to those who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus.