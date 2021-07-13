DENVER (CBS4) – Widespread wildfire smoke that was visible across most of Colorado on Monday should decrease Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, the chance for thunderstorms will increase.

The worst of the smoke for the Denver metro area on Tuesday should be in the morning. Smoke will remain present in the afternoon, but the concentration of smoke should be less and therefore air quality should be better.

Regardless, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued another Air Quality Alert for Denver and the Front Range as well as most of the mountains and much of the Western Slope.

The alert is specifically for high levels of ozone in the metro area through at least 4 p.m. Tuesday and for the thick smoke in the mountains through at least 9 a.m. Wednesday. Either way, sensitive groups including young children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory problems like asthma are discouraged from spending long periods of time outdoors.

As the smoke situation gets better in many areas during the second half of Tuesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains starting in the afternoon. Some of the storms could reach the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas mainly between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The lowest levels of the atmosphere will remain mostly dry east of the mountains so it’s unlikely any storms in the Denver metro area will be able to produce much rain. But gusty wind and of course lightning is possible.

This includes the start of the MLB All-Star Game set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Coors Field. If a gusty thunderstorm were to impact the game, it would likely be brief and during the first few innings of the game.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, moisture will finally reach the lower levels of the atmosphere and therefore the chance for getting wet during the afternoon and/or early evening is better than Tuesday. Most areas along the Front Range should experience at least one or two thunderstorms on Wednesday along with somewhat cooler temperatures.