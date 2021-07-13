DENVER (CBS4)- The ultimate baseball fan experience is about to wrap up its festivities at the Colorado Convention Center. For days, families have created all kinds of memories at Play Ball Park as part of the 2021 All-Star Game.
Kids and kids at heart got a chance to play all kinds of games and challenges and take in some of MLB's history.
"We thought it was awesome. Yeah, it was so fun. It was a lot of fun," one family told CBS4.
The league expects more than 100,000 people to visit the park over the course of the All-Star Game event. An official number has not been released.