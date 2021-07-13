DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council signed off on the new CEO of the Denver International Airport on Monday night. Phillip Washington was selected by Mayor Michael Hancock earlier this year.
Washington previously worked for RTD in Denver before accepting a leadership position of transit in Los Angeles.
Washington inherits the problematic Great Hall Project. The project is now millions of dollars over budget and years overdue. He says he doesn't want to point fingers but does want to understand what went wrong.
Last month, he told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd he's confident that he can stop the bleeding and maybe even finish the job early by streamlining the permitting process.
“I think that the security piece of this, whether it’s the North or South, the security piece has to be taken care of,” he said. “I think there’s a possibility to accelerate projects before the deadline.”