DENVER (CBS4) – While the All-Star game may be over, there’s still lasting impact in Denver. Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies unveiled their final All-Star Legacy Project for 2021, renovations to the J. Churchill Owen Boys and Girls Club.
“I think that the project here is a great example of our partnership. we’ve been extremely focused over the last few years on youth participation,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said.READ MORE: How Does The Future Of Baseball Fandom Look? Online Personality Turns Commentary Around
The Rockies were first asked to adopt the Owens branch for just five years, but team owner Dick Monfort thought that wasn’t enough
“I got to thinking about it when you adopt something it’s really not just for five years…it’s is for life,” he said.
The upgrades inside the facility go beyond aesthetics with a new social area, gym, and tech center, offering tools that aren’t always easily accessible.READ MORE: Body Found In Water At Chatfield State Park
“Families here in the Westwood neighborhood oftentimes face inequities every single day this includes barriers to education, health care, childcare housing and even food.”
Outside, the cleanup brought new attention to the diamond and a sport that everyone hopes will be an outlet for kids and teens who call the club home.
“It’s hard to explain how you sum up something that truly means everything to you. This club is a family,” ten-year club member Mia said.MORE NEWS: HUD Secretary Visits Colorado, Commits To Spending Billions Of Dollars On Affordable Housing
This year, MLB and the Colorado Rockies contributed roughly $5 million to the Denver and surrounding communities through this year’s legacy program.