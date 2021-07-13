(CBS4) – Aurora police have cleared the scene near Quincy Road after an extensive operation that started when a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment. Police identified that suspect as 42-year-old Jeffrey Mitchell Moralez.
A shelter-in-place order was in effect early Tuesday morning while it was going on.
The original emergency call came in at 4283 South Salida Way for someone having a mental health crisis.
Some time after police arrived the suspect fired shots at police vehicles, including a SWAT vehicle called a BearCat that belongs to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
An Aurora Police Department spokesperson told CBS4 that an APD BearCat was also fired upon and damaged.
After police were able to get the suspect in custody, they discovered what appeared to be an explosive device in the apartment. The bomb squad was called in, and it was determined the device wasn’t a real explosive device but an object that was made to look like one.
Police said Moralez is being treated for injuries, but they didn’t explain how he got hurt or how badly.
They released an undated photo of him after taking him into custody.