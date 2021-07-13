GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The section of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed again Tuesday afternoon due to a flash flood warning. The closure was later lifted at around 5:45 p.m.
There were no reports of a mudslide on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
#I70 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure lifted between Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 – Dotsero. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now open from Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to Exit 133 (Dotsero). Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek burn… https://t.co/nFzJMCZdwc
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 13, 2021
This part of the interstate has been prone to closures this summer as heavy rain falls onto the scar, washing debris and mud onto the roadway below.
CDOT suggests drivers detour up to Steamboat Springs, or just wait out the closure. Those who decide the latter are told to get off I-70 and not wait on the interstate.
The alternate route adds about 2.5 hours of travel time.
CDOT also urges drivers to not use smartphone navigation apps to look for another way around as much of those routes are two-lane passes and do not have cell service. Only local traffic is allowed on Cottonwood Pass.