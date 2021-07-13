GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The section of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed again Tuesday afternoon due to a flash flood warning. The closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation expects, will lift at 5 p.m., so long as there is no mudslide on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
I-70 is closed between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs.
READ MORE: Glenwood Canyon Mudslides: Even Rainfall Events That 'Aren't Extreme' Will Lead To I-70 Closures
🚫I-70 Glenwood Canyon CLOSED: A SAFETY CLOSURE is going into place for I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning. The closure and warning are anticipated to end at 5pm but will last longer if there is a mudslide. All updates at https://t.co/uOU0HHtweG pic.twitter.com/9V1EoQtJOd
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 13, 2021
This part of the interstate has been prone to closures this summer as heavy rain falls onto the scar, washing debris and mud onto the roadway below.
CDOT suggests drivers detour up to Steamboat Springs, or just wait out the closure. Those who decide the latter are told to get off I-70 and not wait on the interstate.
The alternate route adds about 2.5 hours of travel time.
CDOT also urges drivers to not use smartphone navigation apps to look for another way around as much of those routes are two-lane passes and do not have cell service. Only local traffic is allowed on Cottonwood Pass.