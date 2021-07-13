DENVER (CBS4) – There’s still no indication a police raid Friday night had any ties to the MLB All-Star Game set for Tuesday in Denver. The arsenal found certainly raised eyebrows. A dozen guns along with drugs and cash were discovered in two Maven Hotel rooms just blocks from Coors Field.

Four people were taken into custody and are being held on high bonds. In a jail video call, CBS4 asked one of them, Gabriel Rodriguez, why he was there.

“I was trying to get there and sell some dope and get out, and the next thing I know the SWAT team and everybody on me,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

He told us he was there to meet Richard Platt, one of the suspects arrested.

“Richard was there to buy some drugs, and he had me give him some, and that was it,” he said.

A housekeeper discovered a rifle, some gun parts and pictures. A ballistic vest was discovered in a car linked to the suspects.

In court, a prosecutor called Ricardo Rodriguez (unrelated to Gabriel) the leader. He claimed a most interesting resume.

“That includes the Department of Homeland Security, counterterrorism division, and the Department of the Treasury for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the U.S. Department of Justice.”

If this was just an everyday drug deal, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“Don’t you think this might look suspicious right before the All-Star game?” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Gabriel Rodriguez.

“It kind of I did. I’m not going to lie to you sir. I didn’t even know there was a game going on.”

Three of the four face cash bonds of $50,000. The fourth, Ricardo Rodriguez is set for $75,000. If bond is made the judge has ordered they stay at least a mile away from the Maven Hotel.

Ricardo Rodriguez told CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass from jail he met Richard Platt, another suspect, the day before the arrests.