DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to hosting All-Star Games, Denver has some catching up to do against cities like New York and Chicago. Granted, those cities either had two teams or their teams have been around longer.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger looked at where all the games have been played since the first one in 1933. Back then, Babe Ruth ruled baseball. His presence was felt today in Denver as one of his bats went to the highest bidder. It was auctioned off for $105,000.

A home run-of-a-week glorified big hitters of the past and the present.

Now comes the culmination of several days of all star attractions that pulled America, and parts of the world, to Denver.

Anthony Dominguez came in from Los Angeles.

“I think they’ve done a great job to keep everybody safe and welcoming. It’s a beautiful city and eateries. It’s been an incredible time.”

The last time the festivities were in the Mile High City of course was 1998. Now you might call it a double-header separated by a mere 23 years.

Rick Ninneman lives across the street from Coors Field.

“It’s exciting what it does for the Denver economy and all the restaurants downtown get back on their feet,” he said.

Colorado got lucky when Major League Baseball pulled the game from Georgia after a controversial voting law was passed. The Rockies had already applied for a few years down the road.

Greg Feasel, the Rockies President ,last week said in a news conference, “First it was a sacrifice and as it relates to giving something up we don’t look at it that way. Do you have to get back in line? Yeah.”

That means another All-Star game won’t be here likely for decades.