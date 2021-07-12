CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, MLB All-Star Game, Trevor Story

DENVER (CBS4) – Trevor Story has rewritten the Home Run Derby history books. His 518-foot home run was the longest ever to be hit in the competition.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

In the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby, Story hit a 518-foot home run. The previous record was held by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the 2017 Derby, when he hit a 513-foot home run. The record was broken again about 20 minutes later, when Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit a 520-foot home run.

READ MORE: Alert Public Is 'The Key To Our Success' At Denver's Emergency Operations Center

MORE NEWS: 'It Was A Fun Night': Loose Wallaby In Montrose County Gives Emergency Responders, Good Samaritans A Good Laugh

Story hit 20 home runs in the first round to beat Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo’s 19.

Ben Warwick