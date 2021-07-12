DENVER (CBS4) – Trevor Story has rewritten the Home Run Derby history books. His 518-foot home run was the longest ever to be hit in the competition.
In the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby, Story hit a 518-foot home run. The previous record was held by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the 2017 Derby, when he hit a 513-foot home run. The record was broken again about 20 minutes later, when Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit a 520-foot home run.
‼️TREV MAKES HISTORY‼️@Tstory2's 518 feet 💣 breaks Aaron Judge's 2017 record for longest HR in Derby history! pic.twitter.com/GE0ckr0K4S
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 13, 2021
Story hit 20 home runs in the first round to beat Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo’s 19.