LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Flaggers will be directing traffic around the new In-N-Out Burger opening Monday in Lakewood and police are urging customers to be patient and follow directions to avoid snarling traffic in the area. The new restaurant is located at 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard.

“Friends, everything will be fine,” the Lakewood Police Department wrote on Facebook. “It may be a hectic for a bit while people learn the patterns, but they will learn quick… There’s plenty of signs, cones and flaggers/police to keep it all going smooth.”

To get to the drive thru, take Wes 1st Avenue to Teller Street. Go south on Teller to West Alameda Ave and make a right. At that point, you will be in the queue.

“All signage, cones, flaggers and police will route you to approach In-N-Out,” Lakewood police stated.

Restaurant hours are Sunday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.