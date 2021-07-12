LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Flaggers will be directing traffic around the new In-N-Out Burger opening Monday in Lakewood and police are urging customers to be patient and follow directions to avoid snarling traffic in the area. The new restaurant is located at 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard.
"Friends, everything will be fine," the Lakewood Police Department wrote on Facebook. "It may be a hectic for a bit while people learn the patterns, but they will learn quick… There's plenty of signs, cones and flaggers/police to keep it all going smooth."
To get to the drive thru, take Wes 1st Avenue to Teller Street. Go south on Teller to West Alameda Ave and make a right. At that point, you will be in the queue.
“All signage, cones, flaggers and police will route you to approach In-N-Out,” Lakewood police stated.
Restaurant hours are Sunday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
In-N-Out has already opened three locations in Colorado. The first opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020.
In Aurora, The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.
In February, another In-N-Out opened at 9171 W. Westview Road in Lone Tree.
The burger chain confirmed they will open another location in Castle Rock, and officials have said they are also considering opening a location in Fort Collins.