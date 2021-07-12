DENVER(CBS)- We may have started a new week but, there is no escaping the pipeline of wildfire smoke that keeps pumping into the state. Smoky skies were locked in over the Front Range on Monday.
The current weather pattern with an area of high pressure over Las Vegas is brining in smoke from hundreds of fires burning from New Mexico around into California and up into the Pacific Northwest.
The smoke is creating an unhealthy plume of air over many areas of Colorado. As a result, an Air Quality Alert is in place from large areas of the Western Slope back across the Front Range.READ MORE: Morgan Creek Fire: Northern Colorado Wildfire's Behavior Described As 'Extreme'
The current forecast smoke model has more smoke and haze returning to the state for Tuesday. However, it is not expected to be as thick as Monday.
The state overall should have better clearing of the smoke by Wednesday.