(CBS4) — On Monday, Cassondra Stratton, a woman with Colorado ties, was officially identified as one of the victims in the condo building collapse in Florida. The death toll has now reached 94.
On Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced they had recovered and identified nine additional victims — including Stratton.
“Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers,” officials tweeted.
Officials said Stratton’s body was recovered from the rubble on Saturday.
Stratton’s husband, Mike, who is a prominent Colorado political strategist, flew to the Miami area shortly after the collapse. In an interview with the New York Times, he said he was on the phone with Cassie in the moments before the collapse. He said Cassie was looking out from her fourth-floor unit and saw a hole opening near the pool area before the call cut off.
On Monday, Stratton’s family released the following statement:
“Cassondra (Cassie) Stratton was identified Sunday. Her husband, Mike, and family again thank everyone who prayed for Cassie over the past two weeks and reiterated their eternal gratitude to the rescue workers whose courage and determination was unmatched. Mike and Cassie’s family respectfully request privacy as they mourn and prepare for her memorial service.”
Mike Stratton is a senior policy advisor with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.