DENVER (CBS4) – In each of the All-Star cities every year, MLB partners with the local community. This year is no different, and a local artist is getting a cool opportunity.
Artist Breanna Berry is the self-proclaimed “Queen of Colorado Shoe Art.” She is working with MLB to create cleats for display at Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center.
“I’ve been doing art my entire life, and I’ve always struggled with what to do with my art,” Berry said. “It wasn’t until 2017 I decided to put it on shoes, and life took off.”
Berry’s cleats are on display at MLB’s Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center through Tuesday.