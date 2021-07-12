MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4 ) – Eleven Air Force Academy cadets are hard at work with U.S. Forest Service personnel on building a bridge in the White River National Forest. The bridge is being installed now on the east end of the Two Elk Trail in Eagle County.
The cadets, who are Civil Engineering majors, designed the bridge. They're able to earn academic credit through a class offered at the Academy.
The trail will be closed from the Vail Pass bike path to the Two Elk Pass until July 29.
"Due to the priceless cooperation and support of the White River National Forest staff, this unique program allows our future Air Force engineers and leaders to take a full-scale civil engineering project from cradle to grave, while providing the public with a valuable infrastructure asset that will serve for decades into the future," said Stan Rader, professor of the class.
In previous years, cadets designed and installed bridges on Maroon Creek Trail and McCullough Gulch Trail. However, White River National Forest officials say the bridge at Two Elks Trail will 40% longer than those.