DENVER (CBS4) – More than 390 pieces of MLB memorabilia will be auctioned off to fans each day of the All-Star Game in Denver. That includes an autographed Larry Walker Colorado Rockies jersey.
Fans can also snag a gold glove from Roberto Clemente and a professional model bat from Babe Ruth.READ MORE: Denver Firefighter Patrick Mahan Killed In ATV Crash Near Wiggins
Collectors can also bring in their items to have them appraised.READ MORE: 50 Years To The Day, All-Star Baseball Fan Invited To Games At Coors Field
“It’s so much fun to see the different regions and see what people have in their attics and their collections to see what they’re worth,” said David Hunt, Hunt Auctions President. “The Rockies have a really passionate fan base. They’ve not been around as long as the Yankees and Red Sox and teams like that. Larry Walker and the greats that have played for the team are extremely popular and are really well-followed. We’ve had a lot of interest in the things we do have here that are Rockies-based.”
There is a long list of things to do while the All-Star Game is in town. Check out the events through Tuesday.MORE NEWS: 'Evaded A Pretty Serious Situation': Denver Leaders Reassure Public Is Safe After Wazee Street Arrests