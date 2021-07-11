DENVER (CBS4) – Four people were arrested on weapon and drug offenses by the Denver Police Department Friday night at a downtown Denver hotel. Officers were called to the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee Street at about 8:20 p.m. after receiving a tip from the public.

The incident was described by a department spokesperson as a “suspicious occurrence.”

A shelter-in-place order was issued to two floors of the hotel, DPD Officer Anna Muñoz said. CBS4 was told those two floors were at the top of the hotel which had a wide vantage point of the area near Coors Field.

No one was told to leave the building or area, police tell CBS4.

ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021

The incident ended peacefully and there were no injuries.

A CBS4 photographer witnessed SWAT personnel among the first responders, as well as a vehicle that was hauled away as DPD crime scene investigation personnel entered the hotel.

Saturday, DPD confirmed that search warrants were obtained for two rooms at the hotel and two vehicles were impounded. Evidence was recovered from the hotel rooms. Investigators planned to search the vehicles for evidence, according to the department’s press release.

DPD identified the four arrestees Saturday evening and listed their charges:

Richard Platt, 42: Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48: Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44: Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43: Investigation of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction

All four suspects are expected in court on Sunday morning.

According to a Longmont Times Call report in 2016, Platt was arrested for felony menacing and intimidation of a witness after police found “one pot” of methamphetamine inside his home. Platt reportedly lived with his son, father and grandmother.

Longmont police, at the time, said Platt threatened his father with a knife after Platt lost custody of his son to his father.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses, DPD stated.

In its press release, the department described the tip received from the public as “an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety.” It invited further information from members of the public that could assist in the investigation.

Muñoz said Saturday that the incident did not appear to be connected to the MLB All-Star Game festivities occurring downtown this weekend in the vicinity of the hotel.