LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)- Two people were hurt in a plane crash at the Longmont Airport on Saturday morning. Police say the private plane was in the process of taking off, and gained some altitude but later came back down.
The impact broke the landing gear causing the plane to skid off the runway.
Four people, in total, were on board, but the pilot and a woman were taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police describe the passengers as a 39-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and two women, both 37 years old.
While the cause is under investigation, police tell the Longmont Times Call they speculate the plane may have clipped something that ripped the landing gear.