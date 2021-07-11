SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheridan police say a grandfather and his grandson did not return from a fishing trip on Saturday. Police are looking for George “Nate” Crihfield, 62, and Nathanial Janson, 3.
Investigators consider the pair missing and endangered.
The two left for their trip on July 10 at 3:15 p.m., police say. They tend to fish at Centennial Park near Federal Boulevard and Union Avenue.
Crihfield drives a 1999 black Chrysler Concord with Colorado license plate XOS-565.
Anyone who sees them or the vehicle is asked to call police at 303-762-2211.