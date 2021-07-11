DENVER (CBS4) – Denver leaders including Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen spoke with journalists on Sunday afternoon after what police describe as a “suspicious occurrence” near Coors Field. Denver police arrested and identified four people on weapon and drug offenses Friday night at the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee Street at about 8:20 p.m. Police say they received a tip from the public.

Pazen says officers recovered evidence, including weapons and narcotics, that supports the charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He adds the suspects were arrested without incident.

DPD confirmed search warrants were obtained for two rooms at the hotel, and two vehicles were impounded. Pazen says the suspects were arrested in both rooms.

Officials reiterated the investigation is ongoing, and there are many aspects to it they are working to find out now. They also reiterated the public can feel secure and safe as they enjoy the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

“Our police department moved in and evaded a pretty serious situation,” said Hancock. He and other leaders applauded the alert and “well-trained” staff at the Maven Hotel who reported the activity to police.

“We prepared for this… for these types of incidents,” said Director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson. “This is how it’s supposed to work.”

Pazen says they aren’t ruling out anything, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

The FBI’s office in Denver stated on social media Sunday morning saying, “We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time.”

DPD officials told CBS4 on Saturday the incident did not appear to be connected to the MLB All-Star Game festivities occurring downtown this weekend in the vicinity of the hotel.

Hancock says activities will continue as scheduled, and the MLB and Colorado Rockies have been briefed on the investigation thus far.