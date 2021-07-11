DENVER (CBS4) – Thick plumes of smoke from western wildfires moved into Colorado on Sunday. The smoke was especially dense at times in the north-central and northwest part of the state where an Air Quality Alert was issued.
See the large area over Wyoming that looks kinda hazy/milky in color? That's a ton of wildfire smoke. And it's bound for northern Colorado … including the Front Range. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/pfrfaWobgJ
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 11, 2021
In Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins the smoke was mixing with other pollutants and cooking in the daytime heat, creating elevated levels of ozone gas near the surface. Levels were high enough Sunday afternoon to trigger an Ozone Action Day for Monday.
Here's the view from our cam near Evergreen Parkway at 750 pm. All that dark you see … is wildfire smoke. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/Q2EQfYYvee
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 12, 2021
The week ahead will be relatively typical for the middle of July with hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms possible each day. Afternoon highs will run above normal most of the week with widespread 90s by day and 60s at night in the lower elevations. The mountains will see highs in the 80s with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. If you want anything cooler than the 80s you’ll need to climb above 10,000 feet.