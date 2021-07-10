ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning in northeast Routt County grew by more than 1,400 acres from Friday to Saturday. The Morgan Creek Fire is now estimated to be 1,660 acres.
Crews blame strong wind speeds overnight.
Fire officials say it moved south and east toward the Middle Fork Fire burn scar. That fire burned more than 20,000 acres in the fall of 2020.
The fire is believed to have started south of the Hinman Campground near County Road 64 and Forest Road 400.
Pre-evacuation orders were issued Friday afternoon for the Eastern Seedhouse Area near Forest Service Roads 442 and 442B.
County Road 64 is closed at County Road 129 junction, and Forest Roads 400 & 442 are closed.
The fire has prompted the closures of recreation sites, campgrounds and trailheads along the Seedhouse corridor.
Smoke from the fire is settling over the Continental Divide in Jackson County.
The fire is not contained.