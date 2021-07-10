DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — An 18-year-old woman whose vehicle struck a protester near the State Capitol in May 2020 was found guilty of reckless driving by a Denver jury.
That same jury acquitted her of assault.
A spokesperson from the Denver District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday’s verdict.
Jennifer Watson was driving a black SUV northbound on Broadway and came upon a group of Justice for George Floyd protesters occupying all lanes of Broadway in front of the Capitol.
Video showed one person standing in front of her car and refusing to move. Another person jumped on her hood briefly.
As Watson tried to escape the fracas, she turned her vehicle toward one man and hit him.
That man, Max Bailey, was not badly injured. He spoke to CBS4 the next day.
Watson, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is scheduled to be sentenced August 2.