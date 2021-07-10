DENVER (CBS4) – There are numerous events to look forward to that are all connected to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13.

Most events are open to the public, but some are ticketed (and those events that do require a ticket are noted below).

Thursday, July 8th

All Day – Tattered Cover baseball book popup with author signings at McGregor Square location

10:30am – Check Presentation to Resource Connect at Children’s Hospital Colorado

4pm – Local Competitions featuring Greater Denver Youth at MSU campus

Friday, July 9th

9:30am – Opening Ceremonies of Play Ball Park at Colorado Convention Center

10am – Play Ball Park opens (tickets are free but required)

10am – Topps Truck at Mike’s Stadium Sportscards in Aurora (free baseball cards and more)

10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)

11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)

11:30am – Field Renovation Unveil at John F. Kennedy High School

12pm – MLB Girls ID Tour skills workout at Metro State (open to the public per MSU, but this is a workout and showcase for girls working to play baseball)

12pm – All-Star Green Team Volunteer Event with “Spark The Change Colorado” at Morey Middle School

3pm – Rockies RBI (Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities) baseball and softball championship games at Metro State

3:30pm – Check Presentation to Denver Public Schools in Support of Rockies RBI

4pm – MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run skills competition at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed)

4pm – MLB Junior Home Run Derby at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed)

5pm – High School All-American Game at Coors Field (not open to public)

Saturday, July 10th

9am – All-Star 5K& 1K/Family Walk ($40 each, $20 youth, bib gets free PBP access)

10am – Play Ball Park opens

10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)

10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)

10am – Play Ball Sandlot at Civic Center Park (free, open to kids 5-12)

10:30am – Mayor’s Play Ball Event with Mayor Michael Hancock and the U.S. Conference of Mayors at Civic Center Park

11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)

11am – US Conference of Mayors Play Ball Event, Civic Center Park

12:30pm – High School Home Run Derby (not open to the public)

1pm – Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening at McNichols Civic Center Building

2pm – Live Art Murals at McNichols Civic Center Building

6-6:45pm – “AMPLIFIED by The Players Alliance” at MBP Restaurant

Sunday, July 11th

10am – All-Star Whiffle Ball Tournament at Metro State (60-kid tournament, open to the public, per MSU)

10am – Play Ball Park opens

10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)

10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)

11am – Special Stars Game at Play Ball Park

11pm – “Rock With Us: Business & Culture in Denver” panel discussion at McNichols Building

12:30pm – Live Art Murals at McNichols Building

1pm – MLB Futures Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)

4pm – All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)

4pm – Beer and Whiffle Ball at the Tivoli, hosted by The Athletic (free, must register online)

5pm – MLB Draft at the Bellco Theater (tickets available online)

Monday, July 12th

10am – Play Ball Park opens

10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)

10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)

10am – Women in Baseball & Softball Pitching Clinic at Play Ball Park

10:30am – The Players Alliance All-Star Youth Skills Clinic at Sonny Lawson Park

11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)

11:30am – Women in Baseball Panel at Play Ball Park

1pm – MLB Draft, Day 2 (at the Rally Hotel)

1:30pm – UNFILTERED: Legends & Legacies at Play Ball Park

3pm – All-Star Workout Day (tickets available online)

3pm – Check Presentation & Youth Clinic for TAPS and Challenge America at Play Ball Park

6pm – Home Run Derby

Tuesday, July 13th

9:30am – Field Renovation, Teen Center Refurbishment, and Play Ball Event at J.

Churchill Owen Boys & Girls Club

10am – Play Ball Park opens

10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)

11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)

12pm – MLB Draft Day 3 (at Rally Hotel lobby)

12pm – All-Star Red Carpet on Wynkoop Promenade (no public allowed)

4pm – 8pm – All-Stars on Larimer Block Party

530pm – MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (ticketed)

