DENVER (CBS4) – Unruly and unsupervised teenagers at Elitch Gardens prompted park officials to change a policy regarding children at the park without an adult. Park officials tell CBS4 says they hope to maintain a family-friendly environment for everyone.
The previous policy asked for children 12 and younger to be supervised by an adult. Now, children 15 years and younger must be looked after by someone they define as a parent, legal guardian or another responsible person who is 21 years and older.
The adult must be with the children when they arrive to the park, officials say, and must stay with them until they leave. The change takes effect on Saturday.
Additionally, teenagers 16-17 must have an adult chaperone with them after 3 p.m. each day. Any 16 or 17 year old who arrives at the park before 3 p.m. must later have an adult with them.
Violators may be ejected (without refund) or detained at the park’s discretion.
They say the policy can be changed, and they do not assume responsibility or liability for unattended children.
The park says it will work with guests who take issue with the policy change.