DENVER (CBS4) – Some young baseball lovers joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at Civic Center Park on Saturday for a few games of baseball. The event was free to all families to enjoy.
Coaches were on hand to help teach the newcomers and even provided the equipment.
"We're going to be teaching them the basics of the game, agility, how to throw the ball, how to run the bases," Joseph Trujillo, a coach for Alameda Baseball.
The fun and games were part of the Play Ball Summer initiative launched by Major League Baseball and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The goal is to get kids in the community involved in baseball and softball and give them an outlet for physical activity.