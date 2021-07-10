DENVER(CBS)- Our welcome cool down across the eastern plains Saturday was nice to see. But, the cool down came with a price. Added smoke from wildfires in Colorado and as far away as California.
The GOES-16 visible satellite shows smoke plume flowing in from the Morgan Creek Fire in Route County which grew from 300 to over 2,000 acres on Saturday.
At the same time smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California is also flowing into Colorado in NW flow.
This created hazy skies over the Front Range to start the weekend and made for a fiery red sunset on Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will also, have hazy skies over the region mixed in with the sunshine.