DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Task Force 1 team members and their K9s trained on search and rescue tactics in Denver on Saturday. Their scenario mirrored the condo collapse in Florida.
Crews searched for “survivors” under rubble. Six dogs with their handlers worked to find a person hiding in the rubble.
“The canines and their handlers are doing the same work on the pile here training, as they’re doing down in Florida right now, and we’re trying to keep in mind those lessons that we learned from the collapse at 9/11 where we’re trying to protect our respiratory systems,” said Mike Parker, a training manager with Colorado Task Force 1.
The team is one of 28 FEMA urban search and rescue teams across the country.